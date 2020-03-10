Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Canadian Bank of Commerce (CM) and Host Hotels & Resorts (HST)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Canadian Bank of Commerce (CM) and Host Hotels & Resorts (HST).

Canadian Bank of Commerce (CM)

Barclays analyst John Aiken maintained a Hold rating on Canadian Bank of Commerce yesterday and set a price target of C$94.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $62.41, close to its 52-week low of $62.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Aiken is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.3% and a 41.8% success rate. Aiken covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as National Bank of Canada, Toronto Dominion Bank, and Canadian Western Bank.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Canadian Bank of Commerce with a $80.35 average price target, implying a 15.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 26, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$109.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Host Hotels & Resorts (HST)

Barclays analyst Anthony Powell maintained a Buy rating on Host Hotels & Resorts yesterday and set a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $12.07, close to its 52-week low of $11.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Powell is ranked #3960 out of 6214 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Host Hotels & Resorts is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $18.25, which is a 46.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 24, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $19.50 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.