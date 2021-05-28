Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Canadian Bank of Commerce (CM) and Canadian Western Bank (OtherCBWBF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Canadian Bank of Commerce (CM) and Canadian Western Bank (CBWBF) with bullish sentiments.

Canadian Bank of Commerce (CM)

TD Securities analyst Mario Mendonca maintained a Buy rating on Canadian Bank of Commerce today and set a price target of C$150.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $117.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Mendonca is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.6% and a 76.0% success rate. Mendonca covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Canadian Western Bank, Sun Life Financial, and Element Financial.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Canadian Bank of Commerce is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $122.46, implying a 3.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 13, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$141.00 price target.

Canadian Western Bank (CBWBF)

In a report released today, John Aiken from Barclays upgraded Canadian Western Bank to Buy, with a price target of C$37.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $30.01, close to its 52-week high of $31.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Aiken ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -2.8% and a 43.8% success rate. Aiken covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Canadian Bank of Commerce, National Bank of Canada, and Toronto Dominion Bank.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Canadian Western Bank with a $31.04 average price target, implying a 0.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 20, Scotiabank also upgraded the stock to Buy with a C$41.00 price target.

