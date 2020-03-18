Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Canadian Bank of Commerce (CM), Aercap Holdings (AER) and CareTrust REIT (CTRE)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Canadian Bank of Commerce (CM), Aercap Holdings (AER) and CareTrust REIT (CTRE).

Canadian Bank of Commerce (CM)

Barclays analyst John Aiken maintained a Hold rating on Canadian Bank of Commerce yesterday and set a price target of C$77.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $53.08, close to its 52-week low of $50.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Aiken is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.8% and a 41.3% success rate. Aiken covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as National Bank of Canada, Toronto Dominion Bank, and Canadian Western Bank.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Canadian Bank of Commerce is a Hold with an average price target of $77.10.

Aercap Holdings (AER)

Barclays analyst Mark Devries maintained a Buy rating on Aercap Holdings yesterday and set a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $17.46, close to its 52-week low of $17.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Devries is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.6% and a 54.2% success rate. Devries covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Discover Financial Services, First American Financial, and ARMOUR Residential REIT.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Aercap Holdings with a $70.00 average price target.

CareTrust REIT (CTRE)

In a report released yesterday, Steven Valiquette from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on CareTrust REIT, with a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.75, close to its 52-week low of $9.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Valiquette is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -1.4% and a 45.1% success rate. Valiquette covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Capital Senior Living, Patterson Companies, and AmerisourceBergen.

CareTrust REIT has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $21.40.

