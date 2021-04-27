Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Camden National (CAC), Guaranty Federal Bancshares (GFED) and Heartland Financial USA (HTLF)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Camden National (CAC), Guaranty Federal Bancshares (GFED) and Heartland Financial USA (HTLF).

Camden National (CAC)

In a report released today, William Wallace from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Camden National. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $46.95, close to its 52-week high of $49.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Wallace is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 29.4% and a 74.3% success rate. Wallace covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American National Bankshares, Meridian Interstate Bancorp, and Atlantic Capital Bancshares.

The the analyst consensus on Camden National is currently a Moderate Buy rating.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (GFED)

In a report released today, Daniel Tamayo from Raymond James reiterated a Buy rating on Guaranty Federal Bancshares, with a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $24.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Tamayo is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 33.1% and a 93.6% success rate. Tamayo covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Farmers National Banc Oh, and First Business Financial.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Guaranty Federal Bancshares with a $27.00 average price target.

Heartland Financial USA (HTLF)

In a report released today, David Long from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Heartland Financial USA. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $50.42, close to its 52-week high of $54.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Long is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.1% and a 40.5% success rate. Long covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Enterprise Financial Services, and Old National Bancorp Capital.

The the analyst consensus on Heartland Financial USA is currently a Hold rating.

