Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: BRP Group (BRP), Digital Realty (DLR) and PCB Bancorp (PCB)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on BRP Group (BRP), Digital Realty (DLR) and PCB Bancorp (PCB) with bullish sentiments.

BRP Group (BRP)

Raymond James analyst Charles Peters reiterated a Buy rating on BRP Group today and set a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $27.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Peters is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.4% and a 69.5% success rate. Peters covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Argo Group International Holdings, American Equity Investment Life, and Hallmark Financial Services.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for BRP Group with a $33.00 average price target, a 20.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 11, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $34.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Digital Realty (DLR)

Raymond James analyst Frank Louthan maintained a Buy rating on Digital Realty yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $134.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Louthan is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.2% and a 54.1% success rate. Louthan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Lumen Technologies, GTT Communications, and Cogent Comms.

Digital Realty has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $161.50, implying a 19.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 12, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $157.00 price target.

PCB Bancorp (PCB)

Raymond James analyst David Feaster maintained a Buy rating on PCB Bancorp yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $16.06, close to its 52-week high of $16.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Feaster is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 51.6% and a 95.1% success rate. Feaster covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Central Valley Community Bancorp, Bank of NT Butterfield & Son, and Seacoast Banking Of Florida.

PCB Bancorp has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.