Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Brown & Brown (BRO), Reliant Bancorp (RBNC) and Veritex (VBTX)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Brown & Brown (BRO), Reliant Bancorp (RBNC) and Veritex (VBTX).

Brown & Brown (BRO)

Raymond James analyst Charles Peters reiterated a Buy rating on Brown & Brown today and set a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $45.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Peters is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.4% and a 67.8% success rate. Peters covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American Equity Investment Life, Hallmark Financial Services, and Marsh & Mclennan Companies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Brown & Brown is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $47.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Reliant Bancorp (RBNC)

In a report released today, Ammar Samma from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Reliant Bancorp. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $14.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Samma is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.9% and a 0.0% success rate. Samma covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as The First Of Long Island, First Community, and SmartFinancial.

The the analyst consensus on Reliant Bancorp is currently a Hold rating.

Veritex (VBTX)

Raymond James analyst Michael Rose maintained a Buy rating on Veritex today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $18.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Rose is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.9% and a 52.5% success rate. Rose covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Pinnacle Financial Partners, Texas Capital Bancshares, and United Community Banks.

Veritex has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $22.00.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.