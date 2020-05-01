Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Brown & Brown (BRO), Crown Castle (CCI) and Intercontinental Exchange (ICE)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Brown & Brown (BRO), Crown Castle (CCI) and Intercontinental Exchange (ICE).

Brown & Brown (BRO)

In a report released today, Michael Phillips CFA from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Brown & Brown, with a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $35.31.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -10.8% and a 20.0% success rate. CFA covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Hartford Financial, Willis Group, and Progressive.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Brown & Brown is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $40.14, which is a 9.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 27, Wells Fargo also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $40.00 price target.

Crown Castle (CCI)

Credit Suisse analyst Sami Badri maintained a Hold rating on Crown Castle today and set a price target of $148.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $156.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Badri is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.1% and a 48.2% success rate. Badri covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Motorola Solutions, Ubiquiti Networks, and CommScope Holding.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Crown Castle with a $165.00 average price target, which is a 6.2% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

Intercontinental Exchange (ICE)

In a report released today, Alex Kramm from UBS maintained a Buy rating on Intercontinental Exchange, with a price target of $116.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $89.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Kramm is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.6% and a 66.2% success rate. Kramm covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Jones Lang Lasalle, Verisk Analytics, and Virtu Financial.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Intercontinental Exchange with a $100.50 average price target, which is a 10.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 20, Berenberg Bank also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $106.00 price target.

