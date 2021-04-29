Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Brookline Bancorp (BRKL), Duke Realty (DRE) and Welltower (WELL)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Brookline Bancorp (BRKL), Duke Realty (DRE) and Welltower (WELL).

Brookline Bancorp (BRKL)

In a report released yesterday, William Wallace from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Brookline Bancorp. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $15.55, close to its 52-week high of $16.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Wallace is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 29.0% and a 73.5% success rate. Wallace covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American National Bankshares, Meridian Interstate Bancorp, and Atlantic Capital Bancshares.

The the analyst consensus on Brookline Bancorp is currently a Moderate Buy rating.

Duke Realty (DRE)

Raymond James analyst William Crow maintained a Buy rating on Duke Realty yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $45.27, close to its 52-week high of $46.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Crow is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.9% and a 70.4% success rate. Crow covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Washington Real Estate Investment, Easterly Government Properties, and Corporate Office Properties.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Duke Realty is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $47.00, representing a 4.1% upside. In a report issued on April 15, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $51.00 price target.

Welltower (WELL)

In a report released yesterday, Jonathan Hughes from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Welltower. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $75.52, close to its 52-week high of $76.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Hughes is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.3% and a 64.8% success rate. Hughes covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Extra Space Storage, Omega Healthcare, and Public Storage.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Welltower with a $74.77 average price target, representing a -1.9% downside. In a report released yesterday, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $70.00 price target.

