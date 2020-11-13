Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Brookfield Asset Mng (BAM), KLDiscovery (OtherKLDI) and BRP Group (BRP)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Brookfield Asset Mng (BAM), KLDiscovery (KLDI) and BRP Group (BRP) with bullish sentiments.

Brookfield Asset Mng (BAM)

In a report released today, Mark Rothschild from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Brookfield Asset Mng, with a price target of $48.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $36.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Rothschild is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.9% and a 74.4% success rate. Rothschild covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust, Choice Properties Real Estate Investment, and RioCan Real Estate Investment.

Brookfield Asset Mng has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $42.39, representing a 12.1% upside. In a report issued on November 11, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $51.00 price target.

KLDiscovery (KLDI)

In a report released today, Greg Gibas from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on KLDiscovery, with a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $8.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Gibas is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 35.6% and a 60.5% success rate. Gibas covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Accel Entertainment, AYR Strategies, and DraftKings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on KLDiscovery is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $14.00.

BRP Group (BRP)

In a report released today, Elyse Greenspan from Wells Fargo maintained a Buy rating on BRP Group, with a price target of $34.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $30.24, close to its 52-week high of $32.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Greenspan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.1% and a 65.2% success rate. Greenspan covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American International Group, Marsh & Mclennan Companies, and United Insurance Holdings.

BRP Group has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $27.40.

