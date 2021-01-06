Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Brookfield Asset Mng (BAM), Brookfield Property Partners (BPY) and Alaris Royalty (OtherALARF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Brookfield Asset Mng (BAM), Brookfield Property Partners (BPY) and Alaris Royalty (ALARF).

Brookfield Asset Mng (BAM)

RBC Capital analyst Geoffrey Kwan maintained a Buy rating on Brookfield Asset Mng on January 4 and set a price target of $52.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $39.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Kwan is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.2% and a 47.1% success rate. Kwan covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Element Financial, Equitable Group, and IGM Financial.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Brookfield Asset Mng is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $49.08, a 24.0% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $48.00 price target.

Brookfield Property Partners (BPY)

In a report issued on January 4, Pammi Bir from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Brookfield Property Partners, with a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $16.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Bir is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.1% and a 73.8% success rate. Bir covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Choice Properties Real Estate Investment, Dream Office Real Estate Investment, and Cominar Real Estate Investment.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Brookfield Property Partners with a $17.17 average price target, a 2.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 4, CIBC also downgraded the stock to Hold with a C$22.37 price target.

Alaris Royalty (ALARF)

In a report issued on January 4, Scott Robertson from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Alaris Royalty, with a price target of C$20.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Robertson is ranked #5253 out of 7185 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Alaris Royalty with a $13.24 average price target, which is a 44.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 20, National Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$19.00 price target.

