Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Brookfield Asset Mng (BAM) and Northview Apartment REIT (OtherNPRUF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Brookfield Asset Mng (BAM) and Northview Apartment REIT (NPRUF).

Brookfield Asset Mng (BAM)

In a report released today, Mark Rothschild from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Brookfield Asset Mng, with a price target of $42.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $33.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Rothschild is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.4% and a 73.1% success rate. Rothschild covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Choice Properties Real Estate Investment, Dream Office Real Estate Investment, and RioCan Real Estate Investment.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Brookfield Asset Mng with a $40.10 average price target.

Northview Apartment REIT (NPRUF)

In a report released today, Brendon Abrams from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Hold rating on Northview Apartment REIT, with a price target of C$36.25. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $26.46, close to its 52-week high of $27.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Abrams is ranked #2605 out of 6892 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Northview Apartment REIT is a Hold with an average price target of $27.40.

