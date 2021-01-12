Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Broadmark Realty Capital (BRMK), Dime Community Bancshares (DCOM) and Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Broadmark Realty Capital (BRMK), Dime Community Bancshares (DCOM) and Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI) with bullish sentiments.

Broadmark Realty Capital (BRMK)

Raymond James analyst Stephen Laws reiterated a Buy rating on Broadmark Realty Capital today and set a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $10.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Laws is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.7% and a 66.8% success rate. Laws covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as NexPoint Real Estate ate Finance, Colony Credit Real Estate, and Kkr Real Estate Finance.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Broadmark Realty Capital with a $11.75 average price target.

Dime Community Bancshares (DCOM)

Raymond James analyst William Wallace maintained a Buy rating on Dime Community Bancshares today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $17.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Wallace is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.4% and a 70.9% success rate. Wallace covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American National Bankshares, Meridian Interstate Bancorp, and Business First Bancshares.

Dime Community Bancshares has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $17.00.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI)

In a report released today, David Feaster from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Pacific Premier Bancorp. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $34.34, close to its 52-week high of $34.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Feaster is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 34.1% and a 92.6% success rate. Feaster covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Central Valley Community Bancorp, Bank of NT Butterfield & Son, and Seacoast Banking Of Florida.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Pacific Premier Bancorp with a $32.00 average price target.

