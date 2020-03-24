Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Braemar Hotels & Resorts (BHR) and On Deck Capital (ONDK)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Braemar Hotels & Resorts (BHR) and On Deck Capital (ONDK) with bullish sentiments.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (BHR)

In a report released today, Bryan Maher from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Braemar Hotels & Resorts, with a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.85, close to its 52-week low of $1.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Maher is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -11.6% and a 41.1% success rate. Maher covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Industrial Logistics Properties, Diversified Healthcare Trust, and Office Properties Income.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $9.50.

On Deck Capital (ONDK)

In a report released yesterday, Scott Buck from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on On Deck Capital, with a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.70, close to its 52-week low of $0.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Buck is ranked #5870 out of 6151 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on On Deck Capital is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $6.00.

