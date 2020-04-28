Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Boston Properties (BXP), Forestar Group (FOR) and Blackstone Mortgage (BXMT)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Boston Properties (BXP), Forestar Group (FOR) and Blackstone Mortgage (BXMT).

Boston Properties (BXP)

Mizuho Securities analyst Omotayo Okusanya maintained a Hold rating on Boston Properties today and set a price target of $105.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $96.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Okusanya is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.2% and a 61.5% success rate. Okusanya covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Corporate Office Properties, Hudson Pacific Properties, and National Health Investors.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Boston Properties with a $124.44 average price target, representing a 28.3% upside. In a report issued on April 16, Jefferies also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $94.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Forestar Group (FOR)

In a report released today, Michael Rehaut from J.P. Morgan maintained a Hold rating on Forestar Group, with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $13.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Rehaut is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.6% and a 53.5% success rate. Rehaut covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Green Brick Partners, Century Communities, and Mohawk Industries.

Forestar Group has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $18.00.

Blackstone Mortgage (BXMT)

J.P. Morgan analyst Richard Shane maintained a Buy rating on Blackstone Mortgage today and set a price target of $25.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $21.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Shane is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.6% and a 70.5% success rate. Shane covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Apollo Investment Corp, Capital One Financial, and TPG Specialty Lending.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Blackstone Mortgage is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $30.80.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.