Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Boston Properties (BXP) and UBS Group AG (UBS)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Boston Properties (BXP) and UBS Group AG (UBS).

Boston Properties (BXP)

BMO Capital analyst John Kim maintained a Hold rating on Boston Properties today and set a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $108.10, close to its 52-week high of $110.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Kim is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.4% and a 53.5% success rate. Kim covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Retail Opportunity Investments, Easterly Government Properties, and National Health Investors.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Boston Properties with a $107.13 average price target, representing a -0.5% downside. In a report issued on April 14, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $107.00 price target.

UBS Group AG (UBS)

In a report released yesterday, Nicolas Payen from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on UBS Group AG, with a price target of CHF18.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $15.22, close to its 52-week high of $16.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Payen is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 8.2% and a 63.0% success rate. Payen covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Deutsche Bank AG, Credit Suisse, and BNP Paribas.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for UBS Group AG with a $17.61 average price target, a 16.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 19, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a CHF17.00 price target.

