Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Boston Properties (BXP) and Investcorp Credit Management BDC (ICMB)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Boston Properties (BXP) and Investcorp Credit Management BDC (ICMB) with bullish sentiments.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (ICMB)

Raymond James analyst Robert Dodd maintained a Buy rating on Investcorp Credit Management BDC on September 15 and set a price target of $6.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Dodd is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.5% and a 66.3% success rate. Dodd covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Compass Diversified Holdings, and Prospect Capital.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy.

