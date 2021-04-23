Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Bok Financial (BOKF), WR Berkley (WRB) and Equity Lifestyle (ELS)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Bok Financial (BOKF), WR Berkley (WRB) and Equity Lifestyle (ELS).

Bok Financial (BOKF)

RBC Capital analyst Jon Arfstrom maintained a Hold rating on Bok Financial yesterday and set a price target of $92.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $85.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Arfstrom is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 28.8% and a 66.1% success rate. Arfstrom covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Old National Bancorp Capital, and Discover Financial Services.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Bok Financial with a $95.00 average price target, representing a 9.7% upside. In a report issued on April 21, Raymond James also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

WR Berkley (WRB)

In a report issued on April 21, Mark Dwelle from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on WR Berkley, with a price target of $90.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $80.46, close to its 52-week high of $81.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Dwelle is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.2% and a 65.3% success rate. Dwelle covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as International General Insurance Holdings, American Equity Investment Life, and American International Group.

WR Berkley has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $87.40, representing an 8.8% upside. In a report issued on April 7, Wells Fargo also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $92.00 price target.

Equity Lifestyle (ELS)

RBC Capital analyst Brad Heffern maintained a Hold rating on Equity Lifestyle on April 20 and set a price target of $67.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $68.49, close to its 52-week high of $69.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Heffern is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.6% and a 52.1% success rate. Heffern covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Par Pacific Holdings, Marathon Petroleum, and Range Resources.

Equity Lifestyle has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $67.67, representing a -1.8% downside. In a report issued on April 19, BMO Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $67.00 price target.

