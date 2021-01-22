Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Bok Financial (BOKF), US Bancorp (USB) and Ventas (VTR)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Bok Financial (BOKF), US Bancorp (USB) and Ventas (VTR).

Bok Financial (BOKF)

In a report issued on January 20, Jon Arfstrom from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Bok Financial, with a price target of $87.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $78.24, close to its 52-week high of $86.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Arfstrom is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.4% and a 64.9% success rate. Arfstrom covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Old National Bancorp Capital, and Discover Financial Services.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Bok Financial is a Hold with an average price target of $84.00, which is a 5.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 7, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $85.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

US Bancorp (USB)

RBC Capital analyst Gerard Cassidy maintained a Buy rating on US Bancorp on January 20 and set a price target of $54.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $45.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Cassidy is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 28.7% and a 79.5% success rate. Cassidy covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as JPMorgan Chase & Co., Fifth Third Bancorp, and Goldman Sachs Group.

US Bancorp has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $55.73, implying a 22.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 6, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $55.00 price target.

Ventas (VTR)

RBC Capital analyst Michael Carroll maintained a Buy rating on Ventas on January 20 and set a price target of $54.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $48.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Carroll is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.2% and a 68.5% success rate. Carroll covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Industrial Logistics Properties, Monmouth Real Estate Investment, and Easterly Government Properties.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Ventas with a $49.80 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.