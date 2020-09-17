Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: BNY Mellon (BK), Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) and Prologis (PLD)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on BNY Mellon (BK), Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) and Prologis (PLD).

BNY Mellon (BK)

RBC Capital analyst Gerard Cassidy maintained a Hold rating on BNY Mellon on September 15 and set a price target of $43.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $35.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Cassidy is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 21.5% and a 74.9% success rate. Cassidy covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as JPMorgan Chase & Co., Fifth Third Bancorp, and Goldman Sachs Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on BNY Mellon is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $43.78.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Associated Banc-Corp (ASB)

RBC Capital analyst Jon Arfstrom maintained a Hold rating on Associated Banc-Corp on September 14 and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $13.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Arfstrom is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.4% and a 55.8% success rate. Arfstrom covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Old National Bancorp Capital, and Discover Financial Services.

Associated Banc-Corp has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $13.50, implying a 1.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 14, Raymond James also reiterated a Hold rating on the stock.

Prologis (PLD)

RBC Capital analyst Michael Carroll maintained a Buy rating on Prologis on September 15 and set a price target of $108.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $102.04, close to its 52-week high of $106.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Carroll is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.0% and a 68.2% success rate. Carroll covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Monmouth Real Estate Investment, Industrial Logistics Properties, and Easterly Government Properties.

Prologis has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $110.22.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.