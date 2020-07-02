Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: BNY Mellon (BK) and Brookfield Property Partners (BPY)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on BNY Mellon (BK) and Brookfield Property Partners (BPY).

BNY Mellon (BK)

RBC Capital analyst Gerard Cassidy maintained a Hold rating on BNY Mellon yesterday and set a price target of $43.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $38.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Cassidy is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 21.1% and a 70.9% success rate. Cassidy covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as JPMorgan Chase & Co., Fifth Third Bancorp, and Goldman Sachs Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on BNY Mellon is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $44.81.

Brookfield Property Partners (BPY)

RBC Capital analyst Neil Downey maintained a Buy rating on Brookfield Property Partners today and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $11.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Downey is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.3% and a 67.6% success rate. Downey covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust, NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT, and Northview Apartment REIT.

Brookfield Property Partners has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $15.05.

