Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Blackstone Mortgage (BXMT), CBRE Group (CBRE) and AFLAC (AFL)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Blackstone Mortgage (BXMT), CBRE Group (CBRE) and AFLAC (AFL).

Blackstone Mortgage (BXMT)

In a report released yesterday, Stephen Laws from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Blackstone Mortgage. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $22.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Laws is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.9% and a 58.1% success rate. Laws covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Colony Credit Real Estate, Kkr Real Estate Finance, and Granite Point Mortgage.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Blackstone Mortgage.

CBRE Group (CBRE)

Raymond James analyst Patrick O’Shaughnessy maintained a Buy rating on CBRE Group yesterday and set a price target of $59.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $51.30.

According to TipRanks.com, O’Shaughnessy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.4% and a 70.3% success rate. O’Shaughnessy covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as AssetMark Financial Holdings, Intercontinental Exchange, and Focus Financial Partners.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for CBRE Group with a $51.33 average price target.

AFLAC (AFL)

In a report released today, Charles Peters from Raymond James reiterated a Buy rating on AFLAC, with a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $34.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Peters is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.0% and a 61.2% success rate. Peters covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Argo Group International Holdings, American Equity Investment Life, and Hallmark Financial Services.

AFLAC has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $40.83.

