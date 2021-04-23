Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Blackstone Group (BX), East West Bancorp (EWBC) and Charles Schwab (SCHW)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Blackstone Group (BX), East West Bancorp (EWBC) and Charles Schwab (SCHW) with bullish sentiments.

Blackstone Group (BX)

Jefferies analyst Gerald O’Hara maintained a Buy rating on Blackstone Group today and set a price target of $97.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $82.96, close to its 52-week high of $84.47.

According to TipRanks.com, O’Hara is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 33.9% and a 87.5% success rate. O’Hara covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Apollo Global Management, Ares Management, and LPL Financial.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Blackstone Group with a $82.94 average price target, representing a -0.3% downside. In a report issued on April 12, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $85.00 price target.

East West Bancorp (EWBC)

Jefferies analyst Elan Zanger maintained a Buy rating on East West Bancorp yesterday and set a price target of $89.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $73.42, close to its 52-week high of $82.53.

Currently, the analyst consensus on East West Bancorp is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $86.00.

Charles Schwab (SCHW)

In a report released yesterday, Daniel Fannon from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on Charles Schwab, with a price target of $77.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $64.80, close to its 52-week high of $68.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Fannon is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.7% and a 72.3% success rate. Fannon covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as WisdomTree Investments, Janus Henderson Group, and Marketaxess Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Charles Schwab is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $79.08, representing a 21.2% upside. In a report issued on April 9, JMP Securities also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $80.00 price target.

