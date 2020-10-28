Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Blackstone Group (BX) and Deutsche Bank AG (DB)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Blackstone Group (BX) and Deutsche Bank AG (DB) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Blackstone Group (BX)

Oppenheimer analyst Chris Kotowski maintained a Hold rating on Blackstone Group today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $51.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Kotowski is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.0% and a 57.4% success rate. Kotowski covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Apollo Global Management, JPMorgan Chase & Co., and New Mountain Finance.

Blackstone Group has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $64.13.

Deutsche Bank AG (DB)

In a report released today, Jernej Omahen from Goldman Sachs maintained a Hold rating on Deutsche Bank AG, with a price target of EUR7.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $9.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Omahen is ranked #6601 out of 7016 analysts.

Deutsche Bank AG has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $8.16, a -14.2% downside from current levels. In a report issued on October 22, UBS also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a EUR8.00 price target.

