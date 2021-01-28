Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Blackstone Group (BX) and Cadence Bancorporation (CADE)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Blackstone Group (BX) and Cadence Bancorporation (CADE).

Blackstone Group (BX)

Morgan Stanley analyst Michael Cyprys maintained a Buy rating on Blackstone Group today and set a price target of $84.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $67.65, close to its 52-week high of $67.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Cyprys is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.4% and a 61.5% success rate. Cyprys covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as BrightSphere Investment Group, Virtus Investment Partners, and Apollo Global Management.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Blackstone Group with a $69.38 average price target, implying a 6.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 13, Piper Sandler also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $71.00 price target.

Cadence Bancorporation (CADE)

Morgan Stanley analyst Ken Zerbe maintained a Hold rating on Cadence Bancorporation today and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $18.90, close to its 52-week high of $21.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Zerbe is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.2% and a 57.4% success rate. Zerbe covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, People’s United Financial, and Valley National Bancorp.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Cadence Bancorporation with a $21.83 average price target.

