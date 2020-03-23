Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Blackrock (BLK), Mastercard (MA) and Marsh & Mclennan Companies (MMC)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Blackrock (BLK), Mastercard (MA) and Marsh & Mclennan Companies (MMC) with bullish sentiments.

Blackrock (BLK)

In a report released today, Michael Carrier from Merrill Lynch maintained a Buy rating on Blackrock, with a price target of $383.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $344.79, close to its 52-week low of $323.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Carrier is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.2% and a 50.0% success rate. Carrier covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as BrightSphere Investment Group, Virtus Investment Partners, and Intercontinental Exchange.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Blackrock is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $509.00, representing a 43.5% upside. In a report issued on March 13, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $510.00 price target.

Mastercard (MA)

In a report released today, James Faucette from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Mastercard, with a price target of $266.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $207.25, close to its 52-week low of $199.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Faucette is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.3% and a 70.5% success rate. Faucette covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SS&C Technologies Holdings, Fidelity National Info, and DXC Technology Company.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Mastercard with a $342.78 average price target, implying a 68.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 9, Nomura also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $368.00 price target.

Marsh & Mclennan Companies (MMC)

In a report released today, Charles Peters from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Marsh & Mclennan Companies, with a price target of $110.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $76.99, close to its 52-week low of $74.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Peters is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.2% and a 61.8% success rate. Peters covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Arthur J Gallagher & Co, Brown & Brown, and Willis Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Marsh & Mclennan Companies is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $120.50.

