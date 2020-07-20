Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Blackrock (BLK), Lincoln National (LNC) and Citizens Financial (CFG)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Blackrock (BLK), Lincoln National (LNC) and Citizens Financial (CFG) with bullish sentiments.

Blackrock (BLK)

Merrill Lynch analyst Michael Carrier maintained a Buy rating on Blackrock today and set a price target of $675.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $580.75, close to its 52-week high of $592.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Carrier is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.1% and a 64.2% success rate. Carrier covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as BrightSphere Investment Group, Virtus Investment Partners, and Intercontinental Exchange.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Blackrock with a $620.25 average price target, a 6.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 9, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $629.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Lincoln National (LNC)

Merrill Lynch analyst Joshua Shanker maintained a Buy rating on Lincoln National today and set a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $36.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Shanker is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.8% and a 61.7% success rate. Shanker covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American International Group, Selective Insurance Group, and Renaissancere Holdings.

Lincoln National has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $44.00, implying a 19.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 6, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $44.00 price target.

Citizens Financial (CFG)

In a report released today, Erika Najarian from Merrill Lynch maintained a Buy rating on Citizens Financial, with a price target of $31.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $24.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Najarian is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.9% and a 49.3% success rate. Najarian covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Huntington Bancshares, and First Republic Bank.

Citizens Financial has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $30.57, which is a 22.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 7, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.