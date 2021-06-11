Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Blackrock (BLK), Kimco Realty (KIM) and New Beginnings Acquisition (NBA)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Blackrock (BLK), Kimco Realty (KIM) and New Beginnings Acquisition (NBA) with bullish sentiments.

Blackrock (BLK)

Jefferies analyst Daniel Fannon maintained a Buy rating on Blackrock yesterday and set a price target of $899.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $867.44, close to its 52-week high of $890.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Fannon is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.1% and a 73.8% success rate. Fannon covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as WisdomTree Investments, Janus Henderson Group, and Marketaxess Holdings.

Blackrock has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $931.46, representing a 5.9% upside. In a report issued on June 4, Evercore ISI also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $955.00 price target.

Kimco Realty (KIM)

In a report released today, Richard Hill from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Kimco Realty, with a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $21.98, close to its 52-week high of $22.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Hill is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.8% and a 59.4% success rate. Hill covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Urban Edge Properties, Equity Residential, and Invitation Homes.

Kimco Realty has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $22.64, a 1.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 3, UBS also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

New Beginnings Acquisition (NBA)

Barrington analyst Christopher Howe reiterated a Buy rating on New Beginnings Acquisition today and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $10.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Howe is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 37.1% and a 65.6% success rate. Howe covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Commercial Vehicle Group, Standex International, and Columbus Mckinnon.

Currently, the analyst consensus on New Beginnings Acquisition is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $17.50, which is a 73.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 9, D.A. Davidson also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $20.00 price target.

