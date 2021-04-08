Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Blackrock (BLK), Geo Group (GEO) and Macerich (MAC)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Blackrock (BLK), Geo Group (GEO) and Macerich (MAC).

Blackrock (BLK)

Morgan Stanley analyst Michael Cyprys maintained a Buy rating on Blackrock today and set a price target of $924.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $788.00, close to its 52-week high of $790.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Cyprys is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.0% and a 61.3% success rate. Cyprys covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as BrightSphere Investment Group, Virtus Investment Partners, and Victory Capital Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Blackrock with a $845.29 average price target, a 7.9% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $890.00 price target.

Geo Group (GEO)

Noble Financial analyst Joe Gomes maintained a Buy rating on Geo Group today and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $6.21, equals to its 52-week low of $6.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Gomes is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 32.9% and a 63.9% success rate. Gomes covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Information Services Group, Kelly Services, and DLH Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Geo Group is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $15.00.

Macerich (MAC)

In a report released today, Richard Hill from Morgan Stanley maintained a Sell rating on Macerich, with a price target of $11.20. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $12.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Hill is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.6% and a 52.8% success rate. Hill covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Urban Edge Properties, Equity Residential, and American Assets.

Macerich has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $13.25.

