Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Blackrock (BLK) and Voya Financial (VOYA)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Blackrock (BLK) and Voya Financial (VOYA) with bullish sentiments.

Blackrock (BLK)

Deutsche Bank analyst Brian Bedell maintained a Buy rating on Blackrock today and set a price target of $563.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $501.28, close to its 52-week high of $506.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Bedell is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.7% and a 49.4% success rate. Bedell covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as WisdomTree Investments, Janus Henderson Group, and Marketaxess Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Blackrock with a $528.38 average price target, a 5.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 5, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $540.00 price target.

Voya Financial (VOYA)

Morgan Stanley analyst Nigel Dally maintained a Buy rating on Voya Financial today and set a price target of $67.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $61.16, close to its 52-week high of $63.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Dally is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.8% and a 64.9% success rate. Dally covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as AXA Equitable Holdings, Prudential Financial, and Principal Financial.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Voya Financial is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $65.60, implying a 6.7% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $72.00 price target.

