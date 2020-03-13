Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Blackrock (BLK) and Northern (NTRS)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Blackrock (BLK) and Northern (NTRS).

Blackrock (BLK)

In a report released today, William Katz from Citigroup maintained a Buy rating on Blackrock, with a price target of $510.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $409.66, close to its 52-week low of $383.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Katz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 6.1% and a 56.8% success rate. Katz covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Sculptor Capital Management, Apollo Global Management, and Raymond James Financial.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Blackrock is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $570.13.

Northern (NTRS)

Citigroup analyst Keith Horowitz maintained a Hold rating on Northern today and set a price target of $85.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $69.42, close to its 52-week low of $63.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Horowitz is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.0% and a 62.5% success rate. Horowitz covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as JPMorgan Chase & Co., Fifth Third Bancorp, and Goldman Sachs Group.

Northern has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $104.40, which is a 54.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 5, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $76.00 price target.

