Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Blackrock (BLK), Ally Financial (ALLY) and Morgan Stanley (MS)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Blackrock (BLK), Ally Financial (ALLY) and Morgan Stanley (MS) with bullish sentiments.

Blackrock (BLK)

In a report released yesterday, Craig Siegenthaler from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on Blackrock, with a price target of $552.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $474.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Siegenthaler is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.3% and a 57.9% success rate. Siegenthaler covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as BrightSphere Investment Group, Apollo Global Management, and Raymond James Financial.

Blackrock has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $512.29, which is a 7.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 7, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $487.00 price target.

Ally Financial (ALLY)

In a report released today, Moshe Orenbuch from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on Ally Financial, with a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $15.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Orenbuch is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 6.8% and a 62.6% success rate. Orenbuch covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Discover Financial Services, Capital One Financial, and Synchrony Financial.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ally Financial is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $30.88, representing an 113.3% upside. In a report issued on April 9, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $28.00 price target.

Morgan Stanley (MS)

Credit Suisse analyst Susan Roth Katzke maintained a Buy rating on Morgan Stanley yesterday and set a price target of $46.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $38.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Katzke is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.1% and a 68.9% success rate. Katzke covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as JPMorgan Chase & Co., First Republic Bank, and Goldman Sachs Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Morgan Stanley is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $46.83, representing a 18.4% upside. In a report issued on April 1, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $46.00 price target.

