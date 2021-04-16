Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Blackrock (BLK), Allstate (ALL) and Charles Schwab (SCHW)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Blackrock (BLK), Allstate (ALL) and Charles Schwab (SCHW).

Blackrock (BLK)

In a report released today, Michael Cyprys from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Blackrock, with a price target of $944.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $817.84, close to its 52-week high of $827.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Cyprys is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.9% and a 61.8% success rate. Cyprys covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as BrightSphere Investment Group, Virtus Investment Partners, and Apollo Global Management.

Blackrock has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $936.75, which is a 15.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 7, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $890.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Allstate (ALL)

In a report released today, Michael Phillips CFA from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Allstate, with a price target of $128.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $121.59, close to its 52-week high of $121.63.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 21.5% and a 75.0% success rate. CFA covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American International Group, Marsh & Mclennan Companies, and Arthur J Gallagher & Co.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Allstate is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $128.31, implying a 6.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 7, Credit Suisse also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $126.00 price target.

Charles Schwab (SCHW)

In a report released today, Craig Siegenthaler from Credit Suisse maintained a Hold rating on Charles Schwab, with a price target of $74.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $65.50, close to its 52-week high of $68.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Siegenthaler is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.6% and a 66.4% success rate. Siegenthaler covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as BrightSphere Investment Group, Apollo Global Management, and Focus Financial Partners.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Charles Schwab is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $77.85, a 16.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 9, Compass Point also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $70.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on SCHW: