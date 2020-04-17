Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Blackrock (BLK), AFLAC (AFL) and Morgan Stanley (MS)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Blackrock (BLK), AFLAC (AFL) and Morgan Stanley (MS) with bullish sentiments.

Blackrock (BLK)

In a report released today, William Katz from Citigroup maintained a Buy rating on Blackrock, with a price target of $570.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $475.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Katz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 5.8% and a 57.0% success rate. Katz covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Sculptor Capital Management, Apollo Global Management, and Raymond James Financial.

Blackrock has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $517.25, implying an 8.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 7, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $487.00 price target.

AFLAC (AFL)

In a report released today, Charles Peters from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on AFLAC, with a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $36.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Peters is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 6.2% and a 64.4% success rate. Peters covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Hallmark Financial Services, Marsh & Mclennan Companies, and American Financial Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on AFLAC is a Hold with an average price target of $43.50, implying a 20.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 3, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $45.00 price target.

Morgan Stanley (MS)

Argus Research analyst Stephen Biggar maintained a Buy rating on Morgan Stanley today and set a price target of $48.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $39.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Biggar is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.7% and a 50.0% success rate. Biggar covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Intercontinental Exchange, Apollo Global Management, and Capital One Financial.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Morgan Stanley with a $46.83 average price target, representing a 18.4% upside. In a report issued on April 2, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $46.00 price target.

