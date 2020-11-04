Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: BiomX (PHGE) and Hamilton Lane (HLNE)
Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on BiomX (PHGE) and Hamilton Lane (HLNE).
Hamilton Lane (HLNE)
Oppenheimer analyst Chris Kotowski assigned a Hold rating to Hamilton Lane today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $73.32, close to its 52-week high of $76.31.
According to TipRanks.com, Kotowski is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.8% and a 57.6% success rate. Kotowski covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Apollo Global Management, Solar Senior Capital, and New Mountain Finance.
Currently, the analyst consensus on Hamilton Lane is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $84.00.
