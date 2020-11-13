Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: BiomX (PHGE) and DraftKings (DKNG)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on BiomX (PHGE) and DraftKings (DKNG) with bullish sentiments.

BiomX (PHGE)

Chardan Capital analyst Keay Nakae reiterated a Buy rating on BiomX today and set a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $5.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Nakae is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.0% and a 46.1% success rate. Nakae covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Emergent Biosolutions.

Currently, the analyst consensus on BiomX is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $28.00.

DraftKings (DKNG)

Rosenblatt Securities analyst Bernie McTernan maintained a Buy rating on DraftKings today and set a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $41.25.

According to TipRanks.com, McTernan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 20.6% and a 67.2% success rate. McTernan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Charter Communications, Penn National Gaming, and Peloton Interactive.

DraftKings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $58.06, a 41.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 4, Credit Suisse also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $76.00 price target.

