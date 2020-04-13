Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Big Yellow Group (OtherBYLOF), American Express (AXP) and Main Street Capital (MAIN)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Big Yellow Group (BYLOF), American Express (AXP) and Main Street Capital (MAIN).

Big Yellow Group (BYLOF)

In a report issued on April 8, Julian Livingston-Booth from RBC Capital maintained a Sell rating on Big Yellow Group, with a price target of p800.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $12.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Livingston-Booth is ranked #3629 out of 6356 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Big Yellow Group with a $14.11 average price target.

American Express (AXP)

In a report issued on April 9, Jon Arfstrom from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on American Express, with a price target of $85.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $94.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Arfstrom is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.2% and a 51.7% success rate. Arfstrom covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Old National Bancorp Capital, and Discover Financial Services.

American Express has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $115.39, a 22.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 3, CFRA also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $96.00 price target.

Main Street Capital (MAIN)

RBC Capital analyst Kenneth Lee maintained a Buy rating on Main Street Capital on April 9 and set a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $26.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Lee has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -7.1% and a 39.8% success rate. Lee covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American Equity Investment Life, BrightSphere Investment Group, and Victory Capital Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Main Street Capital with a $42.00 average price target.

