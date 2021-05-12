Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: BGC Partners (BGCP), Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) and Atlantic Union Bankshares (AUB)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on BGC Partners (BGCP), Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) and Atlantic Union Bankshares (AUB) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

BGC Partners (BGCP)

In a report released today, Patrick O’Shaughnessy from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on BGC Partners. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $5.31.

According to TipRanks.com, O’Shaughnessy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.2% and a 68.7% success rate. O’Shaughnessy covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as AssetMark Financial Holdings, Intercontinental Exchange, and Focus Financial Partners.

BGC Partners has an analyst consensus of Hold.

Commerce Bancshares (CBSH)

Raymond James analyst David Long maintained a Hold rating on Commerce Bancshares today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $76.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Long is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.2% and a 40.5% success rate. Long covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Enterprise Financial Services, and Old National Bancorp Capital.

Commerce Bancshares has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $76.00.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (AUB)

Raymond James analyst William Wallace maintained a Hold rating on Atlantic Union Bankshares today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $39.87, close to its 52-week high of $41.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Wallace is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 29.1% and a 75.5% success rate. Wallace covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American National Bankshares, Meridian Interstate Bancorp, and Atlantic Capital Bancshares.

Atlantic Union Bankshares has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $43.25.

