Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Benefytt Technologies (BFYT), Artis Real Estate Investment (OtherARESF) and IGM Financial (OtherIGIFF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Benefytt Technologies (BFYT), Artis Real Estate Investment (ARESF) and IGM Financial (IGIFF).

Benefytt Technologies (BFYT)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Richard Close maintained a Buy rating on Benefytt Technologies on May 8 and set a price target of $49.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $20.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Close is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.0% and a 58.3% success rate. Close covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Castlight Health, Health Catalyst, and Livongo Health.

Benefytt Technologies has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $44.67, representing a 101.0% upside. In a report issued on May 7, B.Riley FBR also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $45.00 price target.

Artis Real Estate Investment (ARESF)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Mark Rothschild maintained a Hold rating on Artis Real Estate Investment yesterday and set a price target of C$10.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Rothschild is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.8% and a 72.3% success rate. Rothschild covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust, Choice Properties Real Estate Investment, and Dream Office Real Estate Investment.

Artis Real Estate Investment has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $8.85.

IGM Financial (IGIFF)

In a report released today, Scott Chan CFA from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Hold rating on IGM Financial, with a price target of C$27.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $21.05.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.1% and a 44.1% success rate. CFA covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Canadian Bank of Commerce, National Bank of Canada, and Toronto Dominion Bank.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for IGM Financial with a $21.56 average price target.

