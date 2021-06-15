Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Beauty Health (SKIN) and PARTS iD (ID)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Beauty Health (SKIN) and PARTS iD (ID) with bullish sentiments.

Beauty Health (SKIN)

Beauty Health received a Buy rating and a $21.00 price target from Canaccord Genuity analyst Kyle Rose today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $17.79, close to its 52-week high of $18.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Rose is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.4% and a 58.5% success rate. Rose covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Smith & Nephew Snats, and SeaSpine Holdings.

Beauty Health has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $18.17, a 3.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 1, D.A. Davidson also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $17.50 price target.

PARTS iD (ID)

In a report released yesterday, Maria Ripps from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on PARTS iD, with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Ripps is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 60.9% and a 70.4% success rate. Ripps covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Zillow Group Class A, and Viant Technology.

PARTS iD has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $12.00.

