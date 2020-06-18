Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: BBX Capital (BBX) and Progressive (PGR)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on BBX Capital (BBX) and Progressive (PGR).

BBX Capital (BBX)

In a report released today, Mike Crawford from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on BBX Capital, with a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Crawford is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.9% and a 52.4% success rate. Crawford covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as TTM Technologies, Finjan Holdings, and Kratos Defense.

Currently, the analyst consensus on BBX Capital is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $7.00.

Progressive (PGR)

B.Riley FBR analyst Randy Binner maintained a Hold rating on Progressive yesterday and set a price target of $83.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $79.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Binner is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.7% and a 56.9% success rate. Binner covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Federal National Mortgage Association, American Equity Investment Life, and National General Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Progressive is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $91.63, a 13.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 11, Piper Sandler also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $88.00 price target.

