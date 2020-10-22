Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Banner (BANR), Crown Castle (CCI) and Old Second Bancorp (OSBC)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Banner (BANR), Crown Castle (CCI) and Old Second Bancorp (OSBC).

Banner (BANR)

In a report released yesterday, David Feaster from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Banner. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $37.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Feaster is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.4% and a 70.4% success rate. Feaster covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Central Valley Community Bancorp, Bank of Commerce Holdings, and Central Pacific Financial.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Banner is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $35.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Crown Castle (CCI)

In a report released yesterday, Ric Prentiss from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Crown Castle. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $163.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Prentiss is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.2% and a 63.4% success rate. Prentiss covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Shenandoah Telecommunications Co, Iridium Communications, and United States Cellular.

Crown Castle has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $179.29.

Old Second Bancorp (OSBC)

In a report released yesterday, David Long from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Old Second Bancorp. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $8.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Long has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -9.5% and a 25.3% success rate. Long covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Enterprise Financial Services, and Old National Bancorp Capital.

Old Second Bancorp has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $10.00.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.