Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: BankUnited (BKU) and TCF Financial (TCF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on BankUnited (BKU) and TCF Financial (TCF) with bullish sentiments.

BankUnited (BKU)

In a report released yesterday, Steven Duong from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on BankUnited, with a price target of $42.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $37.41, close to its 52-week high of $40.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Duong is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 30.8% and a 76.9% success rate. Duong covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Provident Financial Services, People’s United Financial, and Valley National Bancorp.

Currently, the analyst consensus on BankUnited is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $37.75.

TCF Financial (TCF)

Wedbush analyst David Chiaverini maintained a Buy rating on TCF Financial today and set a price target of $42.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $41.29, close to its 52-week high of $45.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Chiaverini is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 16.9% and a 62.5% success rate. Chiaverini covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Silvergate Capital, Webster Financial, and Western Alliance.

Currently, the analyst consensus on TCF Financial is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $41.88, which is a -1.3% downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 19, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $50.00 price target.

