Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Bank OZK (OZK) and Gaming and Leisure (GLPI)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Bank OZK (OZK) and Gaming and Leisure (GLPI).

Bank OZK (OZK)

In a report released today, Ken Zerbe from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Bank OZK, with a price target of $29.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $24.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Zerbe is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.0% and a 45.8% success rate. Zerbe covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, People’s United Financial, and Valley National Bancorp.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Bank OZK with a $27.57 average price target, representing a 13.7% upside. In a report issued on July 27, Stephens also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $27.00 price target.

Gaming and Leisure (GLPI)

Morgan Stanley analyst Thomas Allen maintained a Buy rating on Gaming and Leisure today and set a price target of $38.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $36.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Allen is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.2% and a 57.1% success rate. Allen covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Marriott International, and Norwegian Cruise Line.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Gaming and Leisure with a $40.14 average price target, an 11.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 31, Deutsche Bank also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $40.00 price target.

