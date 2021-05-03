Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Bank Of Nova Scotia (BNS), IGM Financial (OtherIGIFF) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment (OtherPPRQF)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Bank Of Nova Scotia (BNS), IGM Financial (IGIFF) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment (PPRQF).

Bank Of Nova Scotia (BNS)

In a report released today, Paul Holden from CIBC reiterated a Buy rating on Bank Of Nova Scotia, with a price target of C$86.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $63.93, close to its 52-week high of $64.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Holden is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.7% and a 55.2% success rate. Holden covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as National Bank of Canada, Toronto Dominion Bank, and Canadian Western Bank.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Bank Of Nova Scotia with a $64.61 average price target.

IGM Financial (IGIFF)

Scotiabank analyst Phil Hardie maintained a Hold rating on IGM Financial today and set a price target of C$46.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $36.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Hardie is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.9% and a 83.2% success rate. Hardie covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Fairfax Financial Holdings, Element Financial, and Equitable Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for IGM Financial with a $36.04 average price target, a -1.7% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 23, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$44.00 price target.

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment (PPRQF)

In a report released today, Himanshu Gupta CFA from Scotiabank maintained a Hold rating on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment, with a price target of C$14.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $11.50.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is ranked #1339 out of 7490 analysts.

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $11.95, representing a 3.9% upside. In a report issued on April 23, National Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$14.50 price target.

