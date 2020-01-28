Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Bank Of Nova Scotia (BNS) and HomeStreet (HMST)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Bank Of Nova Scotia (BNS) and HomeStreet (HMST).

Bank Of Nova Scotia (BNS)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Scott Chan CFA maintained a Hold rating on Bank Of Nova Scotia yesterday and set a price target of C$76.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $55.53.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.4% and a 49.1% success rate. CFA covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as National Bank of Canada, Canadian Western Bank, and Royal Bank Of Canada.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Bank Of Nova Scotia is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $59.68, representing an 8.5% upside. In a report issued on January 24, CIBC also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$79.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

HomeStreet (HMST)

In a report released today, Steve Moss from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on HomeStreet, with a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $31.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Moss is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.6% and a 53.4% success rate. Moss covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Seacoast Banking Of Florida, and Bridgewater Bancshares.

Currently, the analyst consensus on HomeStreet is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $36.00.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.