Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Bank Of Nova Scotia (BNS) and Alaris Royalty (OtherALARF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Bank Of Nova Scotia (BNS) and Alaris Royalty (ALARF).

Bank Of Nova Scotia (BNS)

In a report released yesterday, Robert Sedran from CIBC maintained a Hold rating on Bank Of Nova Scotia, with a price target of C$79.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $55.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Sedran is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.9% and a 64.8% success rate. Sedran covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as National Bank of Canada, Toronto Dominion Bank, and Canadian Western Bank.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Bank Of Nova Scotia is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $61.02.

Alaris Royalty (ALARF)

CIBC analyst Scott Fromson maintained a Buy rating on Alaris Royalty yesterday and set a price target of C$25.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $17.02, close to its 52-week high of $17.10.

Fromson has an average return of 22.5% when recommending Alaris Royalty.

According to TipRanks.com, Fromson is ranked #2623 out of 5783 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Alaris Royalty is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $19.00.

