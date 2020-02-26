Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Bank Of Montreal (BMO) and Element Financial (OtherELEEF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Bank Of Montreal (BMO) and Element Financial (ELEEF) with bullish sentiments.

Bank Of Montreal (BMO)

In a report released yesterday, Robert Sedran from CIBC upgraded Bank Of Montreal to Buy, with a price target of C$109.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $73.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Sedran is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.6% and a 63.0% success rate. Sedran covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as National Bank of Canada, Toronto Dominion Bank, and Canadian Western Bank.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Bank Of Montreal with a $77.61 average price target, representing a 3.6% upside. In a report issued on February 19, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$107.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Element Financial (ELEEF)

In a report released yesterday, Paul Holden from CIBC maintained a Buy rating on Element Financial, with a price target of C$15.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.35, close to its 52-week high of $10.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Holden is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.7% and a 55.9% success rate. Holden covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Fairfax Financial Holdings, Manulife Financial, and Sun Life Financial.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Element Financial with a $11.48 average price target, representing a 20.7% upside. In a report issued on February 11, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$15.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.