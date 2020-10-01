Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Bank Of Montreal (BMO) and BGC Partners (BGCP)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Bank Of Montreal (BMO) and BGC Partners (BGCP).

Bank Of Montreal (BMO)

In a report released yesterday, Scott Chan CFA from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Bank Of Montreal, with a price target of C$86.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $58.41.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.3% and a 46.9% success rate. CFA covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Canadian Bank of Commerce, National Bank of Canada, and Toronto Dominion Bank.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Bank Of Montreal with a $63.68 average price target.

BGC Partners (BGCP)

Raymond James analyst Patrick O’Shaughnessy maintained a Hold rating on BGC Partners yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $2.40.

According to TipRanks.com, O’Shaughnessy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.1% and a 69.3% success rate. O’Shaughnessy covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Focus Financial Partners, SEI Investments Company, and Marketaxess Holdings.

The the analyst consensus on BGC Partners is currently a Hold rating.

