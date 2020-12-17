Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Bank of Commerce Holdings (BOCH) and New Residential Inv (NRZ)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Bank of Commerce Holdings (BOCH) and New Residential Inv (NRZ) with bullish sentiments.

Bank of Commerce Holdings (BOCH)

In a report released yesterday, David Feaster from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Bank of Commerce Holdings. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $10.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Feaster is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.5% and a 92.3% success rate. Feaster covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Central Valley Community Bancorp, Bank of NT Butterfield & Son, and Seacoast Banking Of Florida.

Bank of Commerce Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

New Residential Inv (NRZ)

In a report released yesterday, Stephen Laws from Raymond James reiterated a Buy rating on New Residential Inv. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $9.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Laws is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.9% and a 68.2% success rate. Laws covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as NexPoint Real Estate ate Finance, Colony Credit Real Estate, and Broadmark Realty Capital.

New Residential Inv has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $11.25, which is a 17.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 14, Jefferies also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $11.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.