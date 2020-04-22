Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: BancorpSouth (BXS), Truist Financial (TFC) and Manulife Financial (MFC)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on BancorpSouth (BXS), Truist Financial (TFC) and Manulife Financial (MFC).

BancorpSouth (BXS)

In a report released yesterday, Jon Arfstrom from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on BancorpSouth, with a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $20.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Arfstrom is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.9% and a 49.2% success rate. Arfstrom covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Old National Bancorp Capital, and Discover Financial Services.

BancorpSouth has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $29.30.

Truist Financial (TFC)

In a report issued on April 20, Gerard Cassidy from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Truist Financial, with a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $34.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Cassidy is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 20.6% and a 69.8% success rate. Cassidy covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as JPMorgan Chase & Co., Fifth Third Bancorp, and Goldman Sachs Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Truist Financial is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $45.94, which is a 32.9% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Piper Sandler also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $41.00 price target.

Manulife Financial (MFC)

In a report released yesterday, Darko Mihelic from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Manulife Financial, with a price target of C$24.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $11.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Mihelic is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.7% and a 63.8% success rate. Mihelic covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Canadian Bank of Commerce, National Bank of Canada, and Toronto Dominion Bank.

Manulife Financial has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $19.14.

